Steve Spurrier addresses viral rumors of his health being in question

Steve Spurrier wants fans to know there is nothing to worry about with his health. The Hall of Fame coach felt the need to address the matter after rumors began to circulate online recently, causing concern for some fans.

Making his regular appearance on Another Dooley Noted Podcast, Spurrier cleared the air. He admitted that he has had issues with back pain, but outside of that his body is in good shape. He explained that he has been diagnosed with osteoarthritis in his spine and gets injections to help manage the pain.

“I went up to Duke University during the season and they had me present an award at the Bassett Society,” the coach said. “He’s the orthopedic doctor there. …One of the doctors said, ‘Coach, come up here and let us check out your back and see if we can help you.’ I said, ‘OK, I’ve tried everything else.’ I have osteoarthritis in my spine.

“My doctor about 10 or 11 years ago, he checked me out and he said, ‘Coach, I’ve got good news and bad news. First of all, the bad news is you’ve got arthritis in your spine, so it clogs up your discs down there and so forth. So that’s the bad news. The good news is your heart and lungs look really good.’ So two out of three, I’d take those two. But yeah, I’ve got osteoarthritis. They did one little procedure I hadn’t had before, but I think you can do it here. They go in your sacroiliac and put a little medicine and novacain in there that solidifies you back a bit. It wears off after about four or five months, but I talked to Dr. Farmer the other day and there’s a guy here that does that.”

Steve Spurrier won a national championship as the coach at Florida in 1996 and was 122-27-1 overall in 12 season as the Gators’ coach. He also had stints as the coach at Duke and South Carolina in his college career, finishing with a 228-89-2 record combined.

He’s a legend to many fans, and at 80 years old, he’s thankful that some back pain is the most that he is dealing with at this point in his life. Spurrier assured people that anything they see online suggesting otherwise simply isn’t true.

“Sometimes you’ve just gotta accept the fact that you’ve got a bad back and you’ve got to live with it,” he said. “If they could heal everything, nobody would be in a wheelchair and everybody would be flying around and this, that and the other. So I feel blessed to be in very good health as I am right now.

“…That artificial (AI) stuff — and I can see how it sort of happened because the first doctor I went to, he is a cancer doctor at Duke. I walked in the building and it said ‘Cancer Institute.’ I said, ‘No wonder people think I got cancer.’ But all he did was look at my foot. I’ve got a little bit of a drop foot on my left foot, so he checked that out and then I went to a couple of other specialists and so forth. They decided to get that little sacroiliac shot and that was it.”