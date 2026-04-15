The Florida football program is in the midst of a complete reset. Out are coach Billy Napier and quarterback DJ Lagway, in are Jon Sumrall and Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo.

But don’t count out Tramell Jones in Florida’s battle for the starting quarterback spot. Not yet.

That’s a far cry from what Florida fans experienced a year ago, when an injured Lagway was the unquestioned starter even as concerns about his long-term health ran rampant throughout the spring. And former Florida coach Steve Spurrier dropped an interesting line when discussing the quarterback situation on Another Dooley Noted Podcast this week.

“I think maybe DJ had something in his contract that he was going to be the starter unless he was just hurt so bad he couldn’t start,” Spurrier said. “But anyway, I think the atmosphere right now so much better than last year.”

The Gators certainly seemed reticent to turn things over to any other signal caller last year, even as Lagway struggled mightily. He threw five interceptions in a game against LSU and never hit his stride.

Many blamed the injury. Some wondered if Florida simply didn’t have a capable backup.

“Lagway was hurt the whole spring,” Spurrier pointed out. “You know the star quarterback in the spring game was last year? Harrison Bailey. I looked, they had a sheet of all the records of Orange and Blue (spring) games, that guy threw 48 passes last year. In 2025. I never even heard of him after that. I don’t know if he quit or transferred or what.”

Whatever the case, Lagway is gone. Florida is hoping to move forward with a clean slate at the position as Lagway looks to revive his career at Baylor.

Spurrier was pleased with what he saw from Jones and Philo during the Florida spring game, which featured the offense against the defense. Both had their moments.

“Yeah, I tell you what, both quarterbacks looked good,” Spurrier said. “Tramell Jones came in there in that second quarter and threw a couple beautiful passes, touchdown passes. And then Philo, Aaron Philo, got one also right there in the second quarter. So I think we’ve got two good quarterbacks.”

Always one to pull the string if a guy wasn’t getting it done, Spurrier spoke to host Pat Dooley about the upside of having multiple quarterbacks ready to play. Florida didn’t have that last year, apparently, or Lagway simply had some serious guarantees based on his NIL deal, as Spurrier hinted.

“They’re sitting there battling it out, battling it out, but, Pat, I was telling you earlier, of the eight conference championships my teams have won — one at Duke and seven here — two quarterbacks basically split the season,” Spurrier said. “Terry Dean and Danny Wuerffel, ’93, ’94. Then later Jesse Palmer and Rex (Grossman) in 2000, we won that championship. They each won four games. Almost identical.

“So you can play two quarterbacks. One plays bad, the other might come in there and tear it up. I certainly enjoyed having two because it kept the first guy maybe a little on edge, too, that if I don’t play well that next guy’s going to be in there.”