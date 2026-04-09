Steve Spurrier reacts to Greg Byrne calling for end to SEC Championship game

Last week, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne created quite the stir when he suggested that the days of the SEC Championship Game might be numbered. Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, who has won a handful of them since the game’s inception, mostly seemed to agree.

Speaking on Another Dooley Noted Podcast, Spurrier kicked around the idea of doing away with the game. He seemed to think it was a foregone conclusion, in part because of the recent evolution of the sport’s postseason.

“We didn’t have playoffs then,” Spurrier said, referring to his early coaching days. “But what’s going to happen, we’re still going to have an SEC champ without the game, and that’s what we did for what, about 80 years? 1933-1992. That’s only about 60 years. Whatever.”

Steve Spurrier then proceeded to outline what the biggest issue with doing away with a conference title game will be. Though in the day and age of mega conferences, it’s a complaint that sometimes already gets flung around.

“Everybody will be complaining about the schedule,” Spurrier said. “‘Well they don’t play them, we play them,’ blah, blah, blah. And that’s the way it used to be. Every now and then I used to say as far as the national championship, we play Tennessee and Alabama and Auburn and Georgia. And FSU doesn’t play any of them. They were playing those teams up the east coast up there. Maryland and Wake and all that.

“Only two teams would play for the national championship back in those days. So the SEC championship was something we had a chance to do. Didn’t have to worry about anybody’s schedule or this, that and the other. Didn’t have to worry about the voters, who the voters were going to vote for, and go from that.”

In other words, it was an attainable goal to work toward for teams. In the days when polling decided who played for a national championship, winning one was sometimes out of your control.

However, a conference championship was always the aim for Steve Spurrier teams. Now teams might have to shift focus.

“I think they may do away with conference championship games,” Steve Spurrier said. “The coaches, they don’t emphasize it. That’s sad. But just play your eight conference games or nine, we’re going to nine next year. Play your nine conference games, whoever’s got the best record, and you know what? You may have a co-champ. You may have three teams at 7-2.”

Tacking onto that, Steve Spurrier noted what will likely happen if conference championship games are disbanded. It’s not a new thing, but one he was familiar with before the SEC added the title game in 1992.

“We were actually co-champs at Duke in ’89,” Spurrier said. “But after you are a co-champ, you don’t have to use that word co the rest of your life. Just use the word champ. And that’s what we could go to.

“The SEC used to do that. In fact, I think in ’89, the year before I got here, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama were all 6-1 in conference play. So all three of them actually claim the SEC championship, which was OK back in those days.”