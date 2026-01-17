Legendary college football coach Steve Spurrier shut down any rumors surrounding health issues. As rumors tend to do on the internet, they spread, causing concern around the “head ball coach.”

“I would like to sincerely thank the outstanding doctors at Duke University for administering my recent trial injections to help treat arthritis in my hip and lower back,” Spurrier wrote on Facebook. “This group of physicians is truly first-class—championship caliber, much like the Duke 1989 ACC championship team and the Doctors at UF Health in Gainesville.

“Jerri and I had a wonderful trip to Durham and Duke University this week, where I had the privilege of coaching for six years. Our Son and 2 grandsons graduated from Duke, the University that hired me twice and lead me to the Gators head coaching job. I am now looking forward to getting back on the golf course, spending time at our restaurant, and visiting with our many loyal and valued guests.”

That’s when Spurrier addressed any health rumors head on. He called it all “fake news.”

“There have been some rumors circulating about my health, and as many of you know, that is nothing more than fake news—clickbait from so-called celebrity sites looking for attention,” Spurrier wrote. “I do have some arthritis in my lower back and hip, which explains the mild limp you may notice. Earlier this week, the doctors at Duke were able to trial a new procedure that I received that should help improve my mobility.

“Jerri and I are healthy. We work out daily, travel often, spend quality time with our children and grand children, enjoy the healthy food at our restaurant, and I continue to love my role as an ambassador for the Florida Gators. Thank you again to the incredible team at Duke University—and to everyone else, stay healthy.”

Spurrier won the national championship with Florida in 1996. He went 122-27-1 from 1990-2001 in Gainesville, winning the SEC six times as well. He also coached Duke and South Carolina before and after, respectively. Spurrier finished his college coaching career 228-89-2.

Spurrier had a brief stint in the NFL (2002-03) with the Washington Redskins, going 12-20 before returnign to college to coach the Gamecocks. For his final act, Spurrier coached the Orlando Apollos in 2019 in the AAF, the league’s lone season. They went 7-1 before the league ceased operations weeks before the playoffs and were crowned the de facto champions since they had the best record and were guaranteed a share of the regular season’s best record.