The SEC has long since boasted itself as the top conference in college football. That’s often been with good reason, as the conference has boasted excellent postseason success. Then, the conference struggled mightily this bowl season.

Former SEC head coach Steve Spurrier took notice of that bad bowl season. On Another Dooley Noted Podcast, he called out the conference too, putting it on Ole Miss to win a national championship to represent the SEC this year.

“But the SEC, we sort of got slapped in the face during the bowl season,” Steve Spurrier said. “And even the Playoff a little bit. Fortunately, we got Ole Miss out there, representing the SEC. But we lost every bowl game, except Texas. I think Texas won theirs.”

The SEC is now 1-5 in bowl games this postseason. That’s in a year when five SEC teams made it to the College Football Playoff. Despite getting the most teams in out of everyone in the bracket, only Ole Miss has made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal. That, notably, included a blowout loss for Alabama, a traditional SEC power, against Indiana, which has stuck in the public’s minds. There, two Big Ten teams remain, one of which will definitely play for a national championship, potentially becoming the third Big Ten team to win it all in the last three seasons.

“We won a Playoff game… Then, of course, Texas beat Michigan,” Spurrier said. “For our lone straight bowl game victory.”

That, of course, will set a narrative that the SEC spent the majority of the season overrated. It’s a notion that Pat Dooley pushed back on, citing the unique structure of bowl season, opt-outs, and coaching changes.

Still, the narrative will last, particularly if Ole Miss fails to win a national championship. That would make three straight seasons without a national championship in football, and as Paul Finebaum recently explained on ESPN’s Get Up, it would also make the league harder to defend as the top football conference at the top, particularly when the Big Ten has had this kind of success.

“It’s getting very lowly up on this hill defending the SEC,” Finebaum said. “Unless Ole Miss pulls this off, it is going to be a nuclear winter for SEC fans.”

Ole Miss is now getting ready for the Fiesta Bowl against Miami. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 8th. The winner will play for a national championship.