Steven Pearl on Charles Bediako situation at Alabama: 'I understand what Nate Oats is doing'

In January, Alabama forward Charles Bediako was granted a temporary restraining order, allowing him to play college basketball again. Bediako played at Alabama for two seasons, but entered the NBA Draft in 2023.

On Friday, Bediako will have another hearing, where a judge will determine whether he may remain eligible. Alabama is scheduled to square off against in-state rival Auburn the following day. On Monday, Auburn head coach Steven Pearl addressed Bediako’s eligibility and the controversial situation unfolding at Alabama.

“What’s happening is being done within the guidelines that we’re currently operating under,” Pearl said. “If you can get a judge to give a temporary restraining order to allow a player to play. Then, until they’re told they can’t do that, then that’s what people are going to continue to do.

“All Nate’s trying to do is win basketball games. That’s what we’re all trying to do. I can’t say whether that’s right or wrong. That’s not my place. So, I understand what Nate’s doing. That doesn’t mean it’s right or wrong. He’s trying to put his team in the best position to win games, and I get that.”

In his three appearances, Charles Bediako has averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, while shooting 73.3% from the field. Alabama is 1-2 since Bediako has returned to the team.

Bediako played for three separate G-League teams and signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs in 2023. However, he never appeared in an NBA game. Steven Pearl remained neutral when asked what he hopes happens in Bediako’s hearing on Friday.

“All I can do is just help get my team prepared for Alabama, whether [Bediako] plays or he doesn’t play,” Pearl said. “I don’t really have any hopes or desires one way or the other. That’s for them to decide. And, then we’ll just stay ready for Alabama on Saturday.”

Saturday will be the first time Steven Pearl has been Auburn’s head coach in a game against Alabama. Auburn suffered a 77-69 loss to Tennessee this past weekend. The Tigers entered the contest on a four-game win streak.

In the loss, Auburn shot just 38% from the field and 23% from beyond the arc. Auburn has a mid-week bye this week and will be able to fully focus on its showdown with the Crimson Tide.