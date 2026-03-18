One day after USF head coach Bryan Hodgson reportedly turned down the open Syracuse job, attention has turned to Siena coach Gerry McNamara. He is reportedly a top target, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of Field of 68.

But McNamara isn’t yet ready to entertain — at least publicly — any talk about the job. He’s a Syracuse alumnus, so the speculation figures to abound anyway.

However, speaking to reporters ahead of the NCAA Tournament opener against Duke on Thursday, Gerry McNamara declined to address any Syracuse questions. He noted his full attention was on his players.

As for Syracuse, the program is looking to replace Red Autry, who was hired following the retirement of Jim Boeheim. Autry could not find much success in Upstate New York, finishing with a record of 49-48 overall. Additionally, the Orange never made the NCAA Tournament.

Gerry McNamara, of course, has already achieved that feat. He led Siena to the Big Dance for the first time since 2010 this season.

Siena finished third in the MAC but won the conference tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The team finished the year 23-11, with a 13-7 mark in conference play.

And the ties are important for Gerry McNamara when it comes to a potential Syracuse hire. McNamara spent four seasons at Syracuse as a player, having his No. 3 jersey retired.

Not long after his playing days were done, McNamara got into coaching. He was an assistant on Boeheim’s staff beginning in 2009 as a graduate manager. A promotion came in 2011 to assistant coach before he was named Autry’s associate head coach.

Siena came calling for the 2024-2025 season, giving McNamara his first head coaching job. Year 1 did not go well, as Siena finished with a 14-18 overall record. But this campaign has been better.

Thursday afternoon might be the time for Syracuse fans to tune in. Siena earned a 16-seed and will be facing an opponent the Orange are familiar with — the Duke Blue Devils. McNamara will be making his coaching debut in the NCAA Tournament against one of the top teams in college basketball.

That game will take place at 2:50 p.m. ET with a broadcast on CBS. Afterward, depending on the outcome, the wheels might start to turn for Syracuse and Gerry McNamara.