Syracuse guard Naithan George plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per CBS Sports’ Dushawn Lundon. George averaged 10.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds for the Orange this past season.

The 2025-26 season was his first at Syracuse after spending his first two years in college at Georgia Tech. He’s been productive in all three years of his college career, averaging 11.1 points per game during his career and has started in 94 of the 95 games he’s appeared in.

His best performance at Syracuse came during the regular season finale. He scored 26 points, hauled in six rebounds and four blocks in an overtime loss vs. Pitt. He scored over 20 points on three occasions and was the team’s best passer with six games seeing him record 10 or more assists in a single game.

Syracuse went on to finish the year with a 15-17 record to go along with a 6-12 record against the ACC. It was the third season for Syracuse under Adrian Autry, who was fired after the season. Autry brought White into the program, so his portal entry isn’t entirely unexpected.

In his three seasons, the Orange missed the postseason every year. Syracuse hasn’t been back to the NCAA Tournament since the 2020-21 season.

They’ve since hired Siena coach Gerry McNamara, who played at Syracuse from 2002-2006 and was teammates with Carmelo Anthony on the Syracuse national championship team in 2003. McNamara’s Saints nearly upset Duke in the NCAA Tournament, firmly putting him on the radar for a job at a higher level.

As for George, before college he was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. He was the No. 108 overall player and 21st-ranked shooting guard in his cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.