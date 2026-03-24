Sunday’s reported news has now been made official. Syracuse has named Sienna head coach and former Orange legend Gerry McNamara as its next head coach. The news was made in a release on Tuesday morning.

Many said this was a no-brainer for Syracuse, simply because of McNamara’s ties to the program. But incoming athletic director Bryan B. Blair made it clear that the connection to Syracuse was “simply a bonus” in his hiring.

“Gerry McNamara is who our storied basketball program needs at this important moment,” Blair said in the release. “In every conversation, his competitive fire and passion was undeniable—it’s simply part of his DNA. He returns to Syracuse as a proven Division I head coach who led a program through a turnaround and back to the NCAA Tournament. At every stop in his playing and coaching journey, he has elevated those around him—student-athletes, staff and the broader community—through his energy, his standards and his ability to connect.

“While Gerry’s deep connection to Syracuse is meaningful, it’s simply a bonus to what he brings as a coach and leader. He honors our past, but he is driven to build for the future. This is a critical moment for Syracuse basketball, and it will take all of us—everyone connected to Syracuse University, Syracuse Athletics and Central New York—locking arms and supporting this program like never before. We welcome Gerry home and can’t wait to see where he takes our program.”

McNamara played at Syracuse from 2002-2006 and was part of the most iconic team in school history. In 2003, alongside Carmelo Anthony, the Orange went all the way and cut down the nets in New Orleans after winning the national championship. While Anthony was the headliner name, McNamara made a huge impact as well.

Against Kansas that night, Anthony led Syracuse in scoring with 20 points but was just 7-of-16 from the floor. Meanwhile, McNamara put up 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, all of which came from the outside. McNamara averaged 13.3 points and 4.4 assists that season for Syracuse.

“I love this place. I love what Syracuse means: to the fans, to the players who have worn this jersey, to the people of Central New York. This program has given me everything, and I am ready to give everything back to it,” McNamara said in the release. “College basketball has changed. How you build a program, recruit talent, compete for resources and win looks different than it did even five years ago. I know that. I’m ready for it. What hasn’t changed is what Orange Nation expects, and what this place deserves. We are going to build something special here.”