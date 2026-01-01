Well-traveled former five-star prospect Johntay Cook is on the move yet again. Cook plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2, On3 has learned.

Cook spent the past season at Syracuse, where he had something of a breakout campaign. He recorded career highs in receptions (45) and receiving yards (549), while matching his career high in touchdown receptions (2).

He arrived at Syracuse after transferring in the spring. He had initially transferred to Washington following the 2024 season at Texas, but left after a very short stint when legal troubles surfaced.

In two years at Texas, Johntay Cook logged 16 catches for 273 yards and two scores. He didn’t make a major impact for the Longhorns and ultimately sought a new opportunity elsewhere.

The new destination was Washington, where Cook pledged his services in the first of two transfer portal windows after the 2024 season. But his stay was short-lived.

On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed Washington and Johntay Cook parted ways with each other on Jan. 14, less than 48 hours after Cook had arrived on campus. In the wake of that news, multiple legal issues surrounding Cook surfaced.

He was arrested in February and booked in Grayson County, Texas, for marijuana possession of less than two ounces. That came after he was hit with a pair of misdemeanors for other issues.

Johntay Cook played high school football at DeSoto (TX), where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 31 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Wherever he ends up, Cook will be hoping to unlock his full potential. Whoever gets him will be getting a supremely talented player, with the 6-foot, 198-pound receiver proving to be a dynamic threat.

On3’s Chandler Vessels also contributed to this report.