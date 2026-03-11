Syracuse to fire head coach Adrian Autry

Syracuse is expected to fired head men’s basketball coach Adrian Autry, sources tell On3. The Orange went 49-48 in three seasons under Autry and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament during his tenure.

Autry, who replaced Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, showed early signs of promise in his first season, winning 20 games. However, the program regressed over the next two years, posting back-to-back losing seasons.

The move comes during a five-year NCAA Tournament drought for the Orange. Syracuse has not made the Big Dance since 2021, when it advanced to the Sweet 16.

Syracuse is a historic program with high expectations. The Orange have reached six Final Fours and won the 2003 national championship.

Autry was hired in March 2023 after Boeheim stepped down following 47 seasons leading the program. A star point guard at Syracuse from 1990-94, Autry played for Boeheim before a professional career overseas. He later returned to the university as an assistant coach, a role he held for more than a decade before eventually taking over the program.

Syracuse will now begin the search for its next head coach in hopes of returning the Orange to national prominence. One notable wrinkle: athletic director John Wildhack is set to retire this summer.