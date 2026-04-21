Former Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman has committed to St. John’s via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Freeman is entering his junior season.

Freeman made 23 appearances and 21 starts for Syracuse this past season. He averaged 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists 31.3 minutes per game. Freeman shot 47.4% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc.

As a true freshman, Freeman only made 14 appearances due to injuries. He averaged 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Donnie Freeman played high school basketball at IMG Academy (FL), where he was a five-star recruit. He was the No. 9 overall player and No. 1 power forward in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Freeman is the first player who has committed to St. John’s this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal. In contrast, the Red Storm have lost five players to the portal since the season ended.

At the time of his commitment to St. John’s, Freeman was the No. 19 overall player and No. 5 power forward in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He chose St. John’s over Kentucky, Alabama and UConn.

St. John’s finished the 2025-26 season with a 30-7 overall record and an 18-2 mark in conference play. For the second consecutive season, the Red Storm won the Big East regular-season title and the conference tournament.

St. John’s historic season ended in the Sweet Sixteen in a loss against Duke. After the game, head coach Rick Pitino reflected on the Red Storm’s season.

“This team was one of the most unique teams I’ve had in 52 years,” Pitino said. “Never one argument amongst the players, impossible summer and regular season. Not one potential fight or somebody getting upset at somebody. I’ve never seen that in my 52 years.

“They were just the greatest kids in the world. They wanted to win so badly. They were willing to do anything to try and win. I’ll never have a team like this again with that type of attitude.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.