Syracuse receiver Darrell Gill plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He played the past three seasons with the Orange and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games. He finished with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. It marked the second straight season that he surpassed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

Gill also served as a kick returner for Syracuse during his true freshman season in 2023. However, he gave up that role after taking on a bigger responsibility on the offense over the next two years.

Darrell Gill played high school football for Atascocita (TX), where he was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. He ranked as the No. 1,586 overall player and No. 252 receiver in the cycle according to the On3 Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

So far, seven Syracuse players including Gill have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He is also the second wide receiver to do so, joining Umari Hatcher.

The Orange are coming off of a 3-9 finish this season just one year removed from a 10-win performance in 2024. They’ll aim to get back on track in 2026, but the losses through the transfer portal are an obstacle that will have to be climbed over.

Changes coming for the transfer portal this offseason

The 15-day transfer portal this winter will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.