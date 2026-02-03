Tampa Bay Buccaneers hiring Indiana co-OC Chandler Whitmer

Indiana co-offensive coordinator Chandler Whitmer is expected to be hired as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ next quarterbacks coach, sources tell On3. In his lone season with the Hoosiers, he worked closely with Fernando Mendoza en route to his Heisman Trophy season, capped off with a College Football Playoff national title.

Whitmer has also worked with Michael Penix Jr., Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. A former Ohio State and Clemson grad assistant, he previously spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.

Working with Mendoza this past season, the Indiana quarterback threw for 3,535 yards to go with 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The former Cal quarterback is widely expected to be drafted No. 1 overall in April’s NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Whitmer worked with top-10 passing offenses in three of his four seasons at the professional level, including the No. 3 passing offense in 2021 (269.6 ypg) and 2022 (282.4 ypg), and the Chargers made the playoffs in 2022 as an AFC Wild Card.

His one season in Atlanta included the development of Penix, who was the team’s first-round draft choice in 2024. Whitmer helped Penix Jr. move into the starting quarterback role in Week 16.

Chandler Whitmer is a former UConn quarterback who, in three seasons with the Huskies, appeared in 28 games and completed 56.5% of his passes for 5,082 yards and 25 touchdowns.