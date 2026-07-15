Tavita Pritchard embracing return to Stanford as head coach: 'We will build this program up'

Tavita Pritchard felt right at home when he returned to Stanford as the football team’s new head coach. Now that he is a little more than a month away from the season kicking off, the reality of rebuilding Stanford is starting to come into full focus.

A former quarterback and Stanford alum, Pritchard actually coached in a variety of roles from 2011-22 in Palo Alto. He was hired to be the Washington Commanders QBs coach in 2023, where he spent the last three seasons.

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But with a new perspective, Pritchard knows what to expect this time around. It won’t be easy, but he wants to bring Stanford back to the forefront of college football.

“I’m so excited to be back at my alma mater, and again to be doing it with a group of people that were attracted to Stanford and chose Stanford for a reason, and you know we’re very excited,” Pritchard said at the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff. “I’m very excited and appreciative, not just for these young men, but a number of our people, starting with the roster that you know we lost single digits worth of transfer portal entries, and for that reason, we brought in a small amount, and the staff that we brought in chose Stanford for our current state, and so much of what I’ve learned in my time away from Stanford are a lot about the themes that I learned while at Stanford, which is we have a tight knit community.”

Tavita Pritchard feels right at home at Stanford

Tavita Pritchard was integral to helping Jayden Daniels win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 with the Commanders. Having done that and played QB at Stanford, many know he can coach the position. Now, it’s about doing it across the Cardinal program in 2026 and beyond.

“We have a tight knit group again that is attracted to our university and our football team because they want to be excellent,” Pritchard said. “We have a strong belief in the saying at Stanford that how you do anything is how you do everything, and we don’t believe that because I want to be a great student and get an elite degree that my life as a football player, my career as a football player has to suffer.

“We believe that you can do both; that you can do it all, and these guys are representative of that. So, how does my past experience help me? It is an understanding that what many perceive as challenges at our university and in our program, I see as strengths. I see (it) as being the pathway and the reason that we will build this program up to be a championship program.”