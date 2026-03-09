Michigan has another Big Ten wrestling champion at heavyweight in the form of Taye Ghadiali. He defeated Nebraska’s AJ Ferrari 5-2 Sunday evening, avenging an 11-3 major decision loss on November 15th.

Seeded first, Ghadiali was a favorite to win the Big Ten crown, but so was Ferrari and Ohio State’s Nick Feldman. When the Husker big man, and 2021197 pound NCAA champion for Oklahoma State, held riding time in the third period, it seemed like Ferrari had it clinched.

However, a late rally for Ghadiali gave him the championship belt and he found himself at the top of the podium. The Campbell transfer took a long time to get to this point of the journey.

“I just wanna start, Jesus Christ man, y’all don’t know how long and how hard this journey has been to get to where I’m at right now,” Ghadiali said postmatch on BTN. “And anybody at home that is struggling, Jesus came for the people who are weak, not the strong. And I just want everybody to know the world, it’s not a trustworthy place. You’ve seen all the bad things happening. Put your trust in Jesus Christ, because, man, he saved my life. And I’m the only reason why I’m here today.

“That whole thing, how it turned around me losing earlier in the year. It was all for this moment, and it was just to tell the testimony of what God has done for my life. So, everybody watching, keep Jesus in your life man, he saved me.”

Ghadiali, an All-American (8th place) in 2024 with Campbell, was limited to six matches last year due top injury. His career’s been long, redshirting in 2019-20, getting a free year in 2021 and getting bit by the injury bug last season led to a 7th year in 2025-26 in his grad year at Michigan. Now, he’s wrestling the best he’s ever wrestled.

“It’s a dream. I never thought I could even be a national champion,” Ghadiali said. “I just had a silly dream as a kid that I said I wanted to be a national champ. And man, I just kept messing up, but I never quit. And man, if you don’t quit, you can achieve things that you never thought so coming from the So-Con, coming here man, it’s a dream come true.”

Ghadiali is expected to be the No. 2 or 3 seed in the NCAA Championships with his win over Ferrari. Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida, who’s still undefeated and a Big 12 champion, should be No. 1 in Cleveland in two weeks.