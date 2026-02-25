Tempers flared during a game between Arizona State and TCU, resulting in an ejection and Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley hitting the deck. Horned Frogs center Malick Diallo was ejected after leaving the bench to enter a fracas on the court.

The issue began after TCU guard Brock Harding was locked up by two Arizona State defenders. He called timeout.

After doing so, Harding was confronted by Arizona State’s Bryce Ford, who attempted to take the ball away. Harding put his hands in the air in exasperation, and TCU’s Micah Robinson ran into the fray.

Players quickly gathered after that and a scrum formed as Malick Diallo and others ran in. At some point during the shuffle, Hurley appeared to trip up, ending up on the floor. Staffers attempted to hold him back after he got up, and Hurley was clearly livid. You can view most of the scrum below.

A dust up between the Devils and TCU in Fort Worth pic.twitter.com/hLu82bHkmm — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) February 25, 2026

After the pack was separated, the officials headed to the monitor to sort things out. With a bit of humor, at that.

“So we started with a timeout and it turned into a little fracas right?” the official said, per Sports Illustrated’s Matthew Postins.

Because he ran off the bench to enter the fray, Malick Diallo was ejected. He was the lone ejection from the dust-up, and play continued on shortly afterward.

Interestingly enough, Malick Diallo was not even dressed out for the contest. He suffered an ACL tear earlier this season and has been ruled out for the year.

As for the game, TCU led 67-50 at home at the time of this writing. About eight minutes remained in the game.

The Horned Frogs were led in scoring at the time by Xavier Edmonds, with 17, and Robinson, with 16. TCU had held Arizona State to just 3-of-17 shooting from 3-point range in the contest through the first 32 minutes, preventing any quick runs.