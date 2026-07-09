TCU coach Sonny Dykes: 'Now it would be much more of a bargain to collectively bargain'

Sonny Dykes took his TCU team to the national title game less than four years ago. The sport has changed entirely since then, and Dykes realizes the chances of the Horned Frogs getting back to the title game have dropped dramatically unless they can find a billionaire benefactor or cultivate a cadre of donors and corporate partners willing to fund a $40 million-plus roster.

Dykes doesn’t blame the push to finally pay players. He blames universities’ response to it. And he hopes the people who run the schools will soon come to the realization that something they’ve been fighting tooth and nail is probably the most cost-effective option over the long term.

“When revenue sharing happened, everybody goes ‘$22 million is a lot of money, but we can live with that.’ Well, now it’s $22 million — with 15 for football — and another 30 [million] if you want to be competitive,” Dykes said on Thursday’s episode of Andy and Ari On3. “Now it would be much more of a bargain to collectively bargain.”

Player costs keep rising in current system

Dykes understands why schools have fought the idea of making football players employees and subsequently bargaining with them. Besides issues with various state employment laws — which might require players to be employees of a conference or some other third-party entity — there are significant expenses associated with reclassifying players.

“The reason nobody wants to do it, I think, is because it’s going to be expensive,” Dykes said. “You’re going to have to have insurance and a 401(k). You’re going to have all these things.”

But, Dykes pointed out, player pay has skyrocketed so quickly in the five years since players were first allowed to get paid that, even with the added costs of employee benefits, the sport is close to a tipping point where the employee model could be cheaper than what’s coming.

It’s here that you’re probably asking why players would ever want to change anything about a system that seems to want to pay them significantly more with each passing year. And that’s a great question.

Dykes didn’t say this, but common sense tells us that if school presidents and conference leaders ever stopped fighting the idea of employment, they could get the players to the table fairly quickly. It would require one of the shortest lockouts in labor history. The mere threat of missing a football season would cause players to organize and push for a deal rather than miss checks.

Paying the players was long overdue, Dykes said. But now schools need to come to grips with the way players are paid and create a way to effectively regulate it.

“It was about time that we actually paid the employees,” Dykes said. “This should have happened 30 years ago in college football. There was no other situation in the world where the talent didn’t get paid. We’ve rectified that.”

CBA could eliminate judge-shopping

But Dykes fears the pendulum swung too far the other way too quickly, and the schools have walked themselves into a situation where the competitive nature of the sport will keep pushing salaries higher. The courts have sided with the players in nearly every case involving player compensation. A bill currently percolating in the U.S. Senate purports to create a firmer cap, but it would still remain subject to legal challenge that could put the sport right back where it is now.

At this point, Dykes would prefer a model that could more reliably withstand legal challenges.

“What you can get is a model that has proven to work for the last 100 years: the NFL model. They have collective bargaining,” Dykes said. “Everybody understands what they’re getting into. There’s no lawsuits. There’s no finding a judge you know is going to be sympathetic to your cause. There’s none of that stuff. You have somebody that’s in charge and somebody that says yes or no, and there’s rules.”

Another benefit, as Dykes pointed out, is the ability to enforce other rules. Everyone in the Big 12 was gobsmacked when a Texas judge granted Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby an injunction that would have allowed him to play this season even though the NCAA had declared Sorsby ineligible for betting on his own team while a player at Indiana. Sorsby and Texas Tech mutually parted ways after the Big 12 sued the school following a threat of a lawsuit from the Texas attorney general.

Even though Sorsby won’t play, the episode left Dykes and his fellow coaches wondering if any rule could actually be enforced in this environment. Meanwhile, the college coaches watch with jealousy as the NFL has an orderly system with rules, a salary cap and a rookie salary scale that keeps teams from overpaying players who haven’t taken a snap at that level.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney advocated for collective bargaining earlier this year. Coaches across the country have been saying it privately for a few years, but now, like Swinney and Dykes, they’re putting it on the record. Getting to a college football CBA wouldn’t be easy. The hurdles outlined above are significant. But as Dykes pointed out, the math could soon make it the only viable option.