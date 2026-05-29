TCU lands a commitment from touted OT Alexander Herrera: 'It was a no-brainer for me'

TCU’s kicking off Week 1 of official visits with some fireworks.

Touted OT Alexander Herrera from nearby Fort Worth (Texas) Crowley declared for the Horned Frogs on Friday during the first day of his official visit.

TCU edged past SMU and others for the in-state prospect, who has made more than a dozen visits to Funky Town over the last year and change.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” Herrera told Rivals. “I was just waiting for the right time to do it, and I felt like God was telling me today’s the day.”

The Horned Frogs have been setting the pace in the three-star prospect’s recruitment for months.

Herrera is the No. 79 OT in the country and the No. 103 overall prospect inside the Lone Strar State.

“They still remain No. 1 for me,” Herrera has said. “What stood out the most this time was being able to talk to the former TCU players who are now in the NFL. I was able to learn a lot about academics and the football program. What’s catching my eye the most about being a Horned Frog is the relationships; I feel like everyone would have my back and always be there for me. Every time I’m there, I’m treated like family.”