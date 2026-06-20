TCU transfer catcher Brady Dallimore signs with Ole Miss

Ole Miss has landed another addition from the transfer portal. TCU transfer catcher Brady Dallimore has signed with the Rebels, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Dallimore heads to Oxford after spending one season with the Horned Frogs. The former Las Vegas standout earned Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors in 2026 after appearing in 38 games and making 33 starts behind the plate.

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The 6-foot-4, 240-pound catcher slashed .270/.373/.549 while blasting eight home runs, adding eight doubles and 23 RBIs. He also scored 28 runs and collected 33 hits during his freshman campaign.

Moreover, Dallimore split time at catcher with sophomore Nolan Traeger, who also entered the portal after the season. With both players departing, TCU faces significant turnover at the position heading into 2027 after finishing 33-21 and missing the NCAA Tournament despite entering the year ranked inside the preseason top 10.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss had emerged as the favorite for Dallimore in recent weeks, On3 previously reported. Now, the Rebels secured one of the top young catchers available in the portal.

The addition comes during an important offseason for Mike Bianco and his staff. Ole Miss is preparing to replace several key pieces from its 2026 roster, including longtime first baseman Will Furniss and sluggers Judd Utermark and Tristan Bissetta.

The Rebels have already been active in the portal. Louisiana Tech first baseman Trey Hawsey officially committed to Ole Miss after earning second-team All-Conference USA honors this past season. Hawsey hit .335 with 15 home runs and 12 doubles as a sophomore.

Additionally, Ole Miss also added USC Upstate right-handed pitcher Brent Stukes. Stukes previously told the Ole Miss Spirit that the program’s run to Omaha played a major role in his decision: “That’s what I want to do next year — get to Omaha — because that’s the main goal,” Stukes said.

The Rebels’ appearance in the College World Series has already created momentum on the recruiting trail, and Dallimore becomes another major piece of the program’s offseason overhaul.

Ole Miss could also face several MLB Draft decisions in the coming weeks. Players such as Hunter Elliott, Austin Fawley and Dom Decker are among those expected to explore the draft process, while the Rebels could again work to retain key contributors.

Now, Ole Miss adds one of the top young catchers in the portal. With three years of eligibility remaining, Dallimore gives the Rebels another building block as they reshape their roster for 2027.