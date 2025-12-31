TCU beat USC on a walk-off touchdown in overtime and decided to troll former Trojan QB and Heisman winner Matt Leinart. Why you ask? Glad you brought that up!

Leinart tweeted, after Tuesday night’s Alamo Bowl loss: “Nobody cares … I promise! (laughing emoji).” That was presumably in reference to it not being a big deal that USC lost a bowl game outside of the College Football Playoff.

Well, TCU playfully used USC’s “Fight On” moniker against Leinart. How does “Cry On” sound?

Leinart’s reaction was the exact opposite of former teammate, RB LenDale White. He was certainly unhappy with the performance by USC against TCU.

LenDale White sounds off on USC after its loss to TCU pic.twitter.com/OuiKmDjNI0 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 31, 2025

In the 30-27 overtime win, QB Ken Seals found Jeremy Payne for a 35-yard game-winning touchdown as he broke tackles down the sideline, giving TCU the win over USC. Seals made his first start and went 29-of-40 passing for 258 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Payne ran 13 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and had six catches for 50 yards and the winning score. Both TCU and USC finished 9-4 on the season, with the Frogs on top.

As far as Lincoln Riley and USC are concerned, they fell short of the CFP this year after being in contention halfway through the year. While there was improvement in Year 2 in the Big Ten, it ended on a sour note.

QB Jayden Maiava, who’s returning next year, was 18-of-30 for 280 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. After coming in as the No. 16 team in the country, USC will certainly go back to the drawing board.