TCU-Utah battle brewing for Linkin Apana, top 5 player in Hawaii

Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha linebacker Linkin Apana has a couple of big official visits locked in and a decision could come later in the month.

Apana is a player we’ve had eyes on for awhile now and like a lot. We had a chance to see him two years ago at the Polynesian Bowl Combine and he really flashed for us.

He’s a versatile player who can move around and play in space but shows some natural pass rushing skill as well.

Unfortunately for Apana, a knee injury sidelined him for his junior season. He looked poised for a monster season and for his recruitment to take off.

The injury caused some schools to back off a bit but TCU stayed on Apana and will get an official visit this weekend.

“I’m excited to visit TCU,” Apana said. “I went to a Spring practice in March and also a game last season and I’m really comfortable there and like the staff a lot. I’ve been building a relationship with them for over a year now.

“There were a few other schools who wanted me to visit this weekend but I wanted to make TCU that first trip. I like TCU and they’re definitely high on my list.”

Not only is TCU high on the list, Apana said the plan was to likely commit on the trip this weekend. Utah has now entered the picture and Apana has decided to hold off making an early decision.

“I’ve been talking with the Utah coaches for awhile,” Apana said. “Colton Swann, the DC, really wanted me to visit and kept telling me not to commit anywhere until they could talk to me again. I ended up talking with coach Swann today and he offered me a scholarship.

“I’m going to visit next weekend (June 19) and I’m really excited. I’ve never been to Utah before but the coaches have been to my school and have seen me workout. They have a wonderful program with a few boys from Hawaii who go there so it’s a blessing to go check them out.”

Apana will likely make his decision following his visit to Utah in late June or early July. He’s currently rated a hight three-star with an 87 Rating and is a strong candidate to trend up with a healthy senior season.