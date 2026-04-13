Temple transfer guard Aiden Tobiason commits to Syracuse

Former Temple guard Aiden Tobiason has committed to Syracuse via the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on his Instagram. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Tobiason started in all 32 of Temple’s games this past season. He averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc. Tobiason scored 20-plus points in seven games.

As a true freshman, Tobiason made 27 appearances and 22 starts for the Owls. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. For his efforts, he was named an All-American Conference Freshman Team selection.

Aiden Tobiason played high school basketball at St. Elizabeth (DE), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Tobiason was named the 2024 Delaware State Player of the Year after averaging 18.8 points per contest.

Tobiason is the fourth player who has committed to Syracuse via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. The Orange is undergoing significant roster turnover after firing head coach Adrian Autry and replacing him with Gerry McNamara.

McNamara was an assistant coach at Syracuse from 2011-24. He spent the past two seasons as Siena‘s head coach. Under McNamara’s leadership, Siena won its conference tournament this past season and appeared in the NCAA Tournament, where it nearly upset 1-seed Duke in the first round. McNamara is excited to step into a leading role at his alma mater.

“I love this place. I love what Syracuse means: to the fans, to the players who have worn this jersey, to the people of Central New York. This program has given me everything, and I am ready to give everything back to it,” McNamara said. “College basketball has changed.

“How you build a program, recruit talent, compete for resources and win looks different than it did even five years ago. I know that. I’m ready for it. What hasn’t changed is what Orange Nation expects, and what this place deserves. We are going to build something special here.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.