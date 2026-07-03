Athlete Ambassadors: Multiple Tennessee players partnering with Adidas in NIL opportunities

It didn’t take long for Tennessee’s new NIL partnership with Adidas to show up on social media. Basketball players Juke Harris, Terrence Hill Jr. and Tyler Lundblade all posted videos wearing Adidas gear on Instagram on Thursday, with links to merchandise as “Athlete Ambassadors” for the brand.

The Name, Image and Likeness investment offered by Adidas was part of the reason Tennessee announced its move from Nike to Adidas last August. The new 10-year contract between the two sides went into place Wednesday.

A post on Tennessee’s Instagram page on Wednesday noted that “the apparel titan has already partnered with myriad UT student-athletes to NIL opportunities.”

“With the partnership now in place,” the post continued, “student-athletes across all 20 sports are eligible to be part of Adidas’ impressive NIL Ambassador network.”

‘Partnering with adidas is a natural fit’

Tennessee athletics spent the last 11 years wearing Nike as its official apparel provider. The Vols and Lady Vols spent the previous 20 years wearing Adidas, before reuniting for the new deal.

“Our mission is to build the nation’s premier athletics department and set the standard in college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. “Partnering with adidas is a natural fit, as their commitment to being the world’s leading sports brand aligns with our vision. We are excited to unveil our new adidas partnership and showcase a fresh look to Vol Nation in the coming days.”

Tennessee’s move to Adidas was made official in a press release last August. Terms of the deal weren’t reported, but the announcement did include the NIL aspect.

“The role of a college athletics sideline partner has changed dramatically in the 11 years since we last partnered with Tennessee Athletics,” said Chris McGuire, Adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing, North America.

“Adidas is establishing a new standard for investment in NIL with this partnership that will sustain UT’s powerful athletics program as the university continues competing for championships for years to come.”

Both Tennessee and Adidas posted launch videos on social media Thursday, including Peyton Manning modeling the new home football jersey in the Adidas video and former Tennessee basketball forward Ron Slay narrating the Tennessee video.

Tennessee to unveil Adidas uniforms next week

New uniforms will be unveiled next week, with orange uniforms across all sports coming Monday, white uniforms Tuesday, Summitt Blue uniforms Wednesday and Dark Mode alternates Thursday.

Tennessee’s new Adidas fan merchandise will be available for purchase both online and in stores beginning Friday, July 10.

“This is an exciting day for the University of Tennessee,” Rick Barnes said in a press release Thursday. “We are thrilled to align with a company that deeply values not only our school’s immense competitive successes, but the power of our brand and the unmatched passion of Vol Nation. There is no question adidas is the right partner for UT in this new age of college athletics.”