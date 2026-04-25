The Tennessee Titans selected linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. with the No. 60 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Hill spent three seasons at Texas, where he amassed 40 appearances and 32 starts.

In the 2025 campaign, Hill recorded 70 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two interceptions. For his efforts, he was named an All-SEC Second-Team selection by the league’s coaches.

Additionally, he earned All-American Second-Team honors from the Associated Press. Hill had a record year in 2024, when he erupted for a career-high 113 tackles, eight sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.

As a true freshman, Hill recorded 67 tackles and five sacks. In turn, he was named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Anthony Hill Jr. played high school football at Ryan (TX), where he was a five-star recruit. He was the No. 16 overall player and No. 2 linebacker in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Hill not only produced outstanding collegiate statistics, but standout testing numbers as well. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Hill posted a 4.51-second 40-yard dash.

Moreover, the 6-foot-2, 238-pound star recorded a 37” vertical jump and 10’5” broad jump. He logged the second-best athleticism score of all linebackers at the combine.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Anthony Hill Jr.

NFL analysts don’t expect Hill’s success to slow down at the next level. Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of Hill’s game, while weighing in on the star LB’s potential.

“Three-down linebacker with the playing demeanor and production of a future Pro Bowler,” Zierlein wrote. “He posted 31.5 TFLs, 17 sacks and eight forced fumbles in his three seasons at Texas, making an impact in every phase. He’s instinctive, athletic and under control, transitioning seamlessly from read to react to finish. He plays with downhill thump to thwart interior blocks and the speed to pursue runners from sideline to sideline.

“Hill has plus cover talent in man or zone, proven credentials as a blitzer or edge rusher, and finishes plays as a strong, reliable tackler. Consistency and field command make him one of the safer linebackers in the class. His size, speed and versatility allow him to profile as an instant-impact rookie at Mike or Will ‘backer.”