Tennessee transfer running back Peyton Lewis has committed to Virginia, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Lewis was Tennessee‘s third-leading rusher this past season behind DeSean Bishop and Star Thomas. He recorded 290 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 70 carries. Across two seasons in Knoxville, the Virginia native totaled 629 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Prior to enrolling at Tennessee, Lewis was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 124 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 10-ranked running back in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of Virginia, hailing from Salem.

Virginia and head coach Tony Elliott are coming off the best season in program history. The Cavaliers posted an 11-3 (7-1) record and were a win over Duke in the ACC Championship Game away from making their first ever College Football Playoff appearance. Virginia, however, lost that game and was relegated to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Missouri. It won 13-7 and posted 11 wins for the first time in program history.

Lewis will be expected to help fill the void of superstar running back J’Mari Taylor, who rushed for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

