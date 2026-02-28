How to watch No. 22 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 17 Alabama in 'Orange Out' game

Tennessee basketball is back home at Food City Center looking to bounce back from the loss at Missouri when the Vols host Alabama on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN.

The Vols (20-8, 10-5 SEC) lost 73-69 to Missouri on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, snapping a four-game win streak. They’ll be back on the road Tuesday at South Carolina, then close the regular-season schedule at home against Vanderbilt on Senior Day on March 7.

Alabama (21-7, 11-4) beat Mississippi State 100-75 on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, scoring 63 points in the first half while making 16 3-pointers. The Crimson Tide finished with 22 threes, scored 100 or more points for the eighth time this season and has now won seven straight games.

How To Watch: No. 22 Tennessee at No. 17 Alabama

When: Saturday, 6 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Food City Center

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Vols 84, Alabama 80

Vols hosting ‘Orange Out’ game vs. Alabama

Tennessee is asking fans to wear orange to “Orange Out” a sold-out Food City Center for the Alabama game.

The Vols hosted the “Checker Food City Center” game against Auburn on January 31 and had the “Dark Mode” game against LSU on February 14, which featured the alternate black uniforms.

Tennessee also hosted “Orange Out” games against Alabama each of the last two seasons.

Tennessee has won five straight against Alabama

Rick Barnes is 8-6 in his career against Alabama, with a 8-5 record as Tennessee’s head coach. The Vols have won five straight against the Crimson Tide, including the 79-73 win at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa on January 24.

Tennessee beat Alabama 79-76 at home last March on Jahmai Mashack’s buzzer beater. The Vols also won at home 91-71 in January 2024 and 68-59 in February 2023.

Alabama leads the all-time series 82-75 dating back to 1914.

Tennessee won 79-73 at Alabama in January

Tennessee won 79-73 at Alabama on January 24, bouncing back from the home loss to Kentucky while getting a season-high 29 points from Nate Ament and 24 more from Ja’Kobi Gillespie.

Labaron Philon had 26 points the lead the Crimson Tide, ahead of 14 from Latrell Wrightsell and 13 from Charles Bediako, who has since been ruled ineligible. Guards Aden Holloway and Amari Allen missed the game due to injury.

Alabama led by as many as 10 points in the first half before Tennessee rallied in the second half, with Ament and Gillespie combining for 32 points after halftime.