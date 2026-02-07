How to watch Tennessee basketball at Kentucky on Saturday night

Tennessee basketball goes back on the road Saturday and will look for payback while doing so, facing rival Kentucky in an 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The Wildcats won 80-78 in Knoxville three weeks ago, after rallying from down 17 points to win.

No. 25 Tennessee (16-6, 6-3 SEC) is coming off an 84-66 home win over Ole Miss on Tuesday and a 77-69 win over Auburn last Saturday.

Kentucky (16-7, 7-3) beat Oklahoma 94-78 at home on Wednesday and won 85-77 at No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday. The 80-55 loss at Vanderbilt on January 27 is the only loss for the Wildcats over their last eight games.

How To Watch: No. 25 Tennessee at Kentucky

When: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Rupp Arena

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Kentucky 73, Vols 72

BetMGM: Tennessee +1.5 | Total: 145.5

Tennessee led Kentucky by 17 points in the first half three weeks ago at Food City Center, but the lead started to unravel late in the first half — the Vols were up 11 at the break — and it never stopped in the second half.

The Vols led by one with 40 seconds left when Kentucky came up with a steal, scored in transition and got fouled, taking an 80-77 lead on the decisive three-point play.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored a team-high 24 points and eight assists in the loss, but he had four turnovers, including the pass that was stolen in the final minute. Nate Ament scored 17 points and was the target of the stolen pass.

Denzel Aberdeen scored 22 points to lead five Kentucky scorers in double figures. The Wildcats went 11-for-24 from the 3-point line in the win and made six of their first eight in the second half.

Tennessee is 4-0 since then, with road wins at Alabama and Georgia and home wins over Auburn and Ole Miss. Kentucky is 4-1 since the trip to Knoxville and has won seven of its last eight games overall.

Rick Barnes looking for 13th win against Kentucky as Tennessee head coach

Rick Barnes is 12-13 against Kentucky during his time at Tennessee. The Vols are 5-6 against the Wildcats in Knoxville, 4-6 at Rupp Arena in Lexington and 3-1 in four postseason meetings.

Tennessee won at Rupp Arena in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2024. Before Barnes, the Vols were just 4-35 at Rupp, which opened in November 1976. UT won its first four home games against Kentucky during the Barnes era, but is just 1-6 at home against the Cats since then.

Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-72 in the SEC Tournament championship game in St. Louis in 2018, but the Vols are 3-0 in the postseason against UK since then. They won in Nashville in 2019 and Tampa in 2022 in SEC Tournament semifinal games and won in the Sweet 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis last March.