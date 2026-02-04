Why Rick Barnes met Nate Ament with a big smile after his 26-point second half vs. Ole Miss

Rick Barnes clapped twice and stuck both hands out. He stood in front of the Tennessee bench Tuesday at Food City Center waiting for Nate Ament as he checked out of the game.

The longtime head coach did something he rarely does. He wore a wide smile as his five-star freshman jogged his way.

“It’s a very rare look for him to give anyone, to be honest,” Ament said after the game. “But you could just tell he was proud of me.”

Ament was subbed out for good with 1:21 left in regulation as No. 25 Tennessee led Ole Miss 84-62. The Vols outscored the Rebels by 17 in the second half and Ament was the biggest reason why.

He scored 26 of his 28 points in the second of half of the 84-66 win, going 8-for-10 from the field, 2-for-2 from the 3-point line and 8-for-10 at the foul line. He added three assists and three rebounds, too.

“Tonight,” Barnes said afterward. “I could see that look, that it was good. It was special. It really was because he’s earned it. He’s earned it.”

The smile on Rick Barnes' face after Nate Ament's 28-point performance vs. Ole Miss🥹 #Vols pic.twitter.com/vQDQ5g9DY0 — Emilie Rae Cochrane (@EmCochranetv) February 4, 2026

Ament’s 26 points in the second half were the most for a Tennessee player in a half since Dalton Knecht had 27 in his 39-point explosion against Auburn in 2024.

Ament had two points at halftime on just 1-for-5 shooting from the floor, as the Vols clung to a 26-25 lead after an ugly first half. His work in the second half was nothing new over the last three weeks.

Ament has now scored 155 points over his last seven games. The run started with 17 points at Florida on January 10. Since then he has scored a career-high 29 in a win at Alabama, 23 against Texas A&M, 22 against Auburn, 19 at Georgia and 17 vs. Kentucky.

‘He is just a totally different person mentally’

Tuesday night Barnes pointed back to a conversation he had with Ament before the Florida game. The coach could tell his freshman phenom was pressing “and maybe a little disappointed.”

“And I told him prior to that game, ‘You’ve got nothing to be disappointed about,’” Barnes said. “‘You’re trending in the right direction. Just play one play at a time and get on to the next one.’

“And since that game, Florida, he is just a totally different person mentally, the way he’s approached the game and sees it.”

The many talks that have helped Barnes unlock Ament have focused off the court just has much as on it.

“Talking about how much I was putting pressure on myself,” Ament said. “He’s been helping me with so many ways, not just basketball but also off the court and mentally.”

In the postgame locker room Ament was the one wearing what Barnes described as “the typical Nate smile.” No different than after any other game.

Ament being himself, and showing how special that can be, is what had Barnes smiling after the game.

“I know how hard he works,” Barnes said. “I know how much it means to him, but he’s so unselfish. He’s such an unselfish person. He wants to win at the highest level, but he’s got a lot of pride, and he should, because he wants to be good. He wants to be the best with his God-given ability that he can be.”