Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar ready for the Music City Bowl ... and the cold

Joey Aguilar still remembers what it was like late in the seasons over the last two years at Appalachian State, when the weather dropped and players did their best to show their toughness in a different way on the field.

“(The) last couple games we’re practicing in ten-degree weather,” Aguilar said on Friday in Nashville. “Out there in the snow and we’re trying to be tough out there with no long sleeves on, nothing on, freezing. But as you get going, it’s fun. Everybody out there enjoying it.”

The senior quarterback will be back in that same situation when Tennessee (8-4) faces Illinois (8-4) in what’s forecasted to be a cold Music City Bowl Tuesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Music City Bowl forecast: Feels-like temperature of 15 degrees

Tuesday’s high is 35 degrees and the low is 25, with a feels-like temperature of 15. Kickoff is scheduled 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN.

“I don’t think it’s too big of an aspect to worry about personally,” Aguilar said, “just because I’ve been in that type of weather already. But it’ll be a fun game to go play.”

The two coldest games of Aguilar’s career to date were both at Appalachian State over the last two seasons.

It was 40 degrees at kickoff when the Mountaineers beat James Madison 34-20 in 2024, with Aguilar ending the day 12-for-23 for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2023 it was a 55-27 win over Georgia Southern after it was 43 degrees at kickoff. Aguilar went 23-for-36 with 296 yards and four touchdowns.

It was 46 degrees at kickoff between Tennessee and Vanderbilt on November 29 at Neyland Stadium. It was 25 degrees to start Tennessee’s College Football Playoff game at Ohio State last December.

Joey Aguilar: ‘I’m just super grateful to be in the position I am’

Aguilar didn’t take long to warm up at Tennessee.

Despite Aguilar arriving in Knoxville in May after transferring from UCLA — he transferred from Appalachian State to UCLA in December, then left Bruins after they added former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava — he threw for 3,444 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.

“He threw for 6,760 yards, 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 25 games at App State.

“Just blessed and grateful,” Aguilar said while looking back at his season with the Vols. “I just came in and short amount of time I had to grind and get the playbook down. Had to get the connections down with the teammates and my coaches and a lot of little details like that mean a little more.

“I’m just super grateful to be in the position I am. A lot of people wish they could be in my position and play for the University of Tennessee.”