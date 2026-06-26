Tennessee parts ways with Penn State transfer EDGE Chaz Coleman

Tennessee has parted ways with Penn State transfer EDGE Chaz Coleman, sources tell Chris Low and me for On3. He has been medically disqualified from the Volunteers’ roster.

He was absent from summer workouts and the second half of the Volunteers’ spring practice and his status with the program moving forward was unclear. Voluntary summer workouts began earlier this month at Tennessee, and he officially missed his report day.

“Chaz has been dealing with some things, and we’re here to support him,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel told On3 on Wednesday at the SEC spring meetings. “We’ll continue to go through that process.”

Coleman played only 144 snaps as a true freshman in 2025 at Penn State. In his limited playing time, he finished with 12 pressures, three tackles for loss and a strip sack. He followed defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Penn State to Tennessee this offseason.

“He’s explosive,” Knowles said in February. “He’s difficult to block. He has a little bit of an invisible cloak, where he can twist, turn and beat guys one-on-one. He has great initial quickness off the ball. So he’s a guy that can create havoc for an offense and really creates a matchup issue.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.