Tennessee Wesleyan head coach Billy Berry calls out 'mid-major programs' for reaching out to players

Tennessee Wesleyan reached the pinnacle of NAIA baseball on Saturday, bringing home a national championship. Head coach Billy Berry has another title under his belt, his third since taking over the program. However, this one was special as the Bulldogs beat Taylor University 21-3. This comes after a 49-15 regular season, meaning some great players are on the roster.

Well, some Division I programs are now looking to bring that talent to their own programs. And Berry is not all too thrilled with how things are being handled. He called out “mid-major” schools on Tuesday, saying they are directly reaching out to players. If this were to continue, Berry threatened to expose them on social media.

“Really appreciate all the mid major Division 1 schools reaching out too current players on our roster without contacting our staff first,” Berry said via X. “You all are a class act. If it keeps up am going to start putting your programs on blast for everyone to see on social media.”