Terrion Arnold says Brian Branch knocked teammate out at Alabama

Terrion Arnold just shared a wild story about Brian Branch knocking out a teammate at Alabama. While appearing on NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov, the Detroit Lions cornerback revealed how the story about Branch getting even with an Alabama running back.

“This is like the story that nobody knows,” Terrion Arnold said. “Before that scrimmage, we had a running back, and basically, he was running the ball. We were in shells, so you’re not really supposed to hit anybody. He kind of like tried to truck Brian Branch. BB got up. BB was like ‘Remember that.’ The same play ended up happening in the scrimmage, and BB knocked him out.”

Branch played at Alabama from 2020 to 2022 and became a standout safety. Along with helping the Crimson Tide win the national title in 2020, Branch was named a First-Team All-American in 2022. The Lions selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2024 after recording 109 tackles, one sack, 16 passes defended, and four interceptions.

Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch went from Alabama to Detroit Lions

Arnold was with Branch at Alabama in 2021 and 2022 and played one more season in 2023. He was selected to the Freshman All-American Team in 2022 and then selected to the All-America First Team in 2023. Arnold reunited with Branch in 2024 when the Lions selected him in the first round (No. 24 overall) in the draft.

The 2025 season was a challenging one for Arnold and Branch. Arnold played in just eight games because he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Branch played in 12 games but tore his Achilles tendon in the Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

This week, Arnold told Dave Birket of the Detroit Free Press that he plans to be with the team when the Lions begin training camp in the summer. “Before I got hurt, I was getting in my groove, figuring things out,” Arnold said. “Started playing my best ball and then just dealing with that injury, nagging it, so I’m just excited to see where I’ll be at with not having any injuries and just really looking forward to being out there with my team.”