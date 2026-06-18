Texas A&M Aggies projected to land 5-star prospect, nation's No. 1 LB

Texas A&M‘s 2027 recruiting class leads the country with four five-star commits, and the Aggies are on the verge of adding another.

Tampa Jesuit (Fla.) linebacker Kaden Henderson is set to announce his commitment Thursday afternoon, deciding between LSU, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish had been considered the top contender to land him coming into the week, with a lot of buzz surrounding their chances to land Henderson.

But after coming back from his official visit to College Station last weekend, Henderson started trending toward the Aggies. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer reported Tuesday that Notre Dame was feeling less confident about its chances.

Twenty-four hours later, a slew of picks went into the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) in favor of the Aggies. Singer, along with national experts Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman and Chad Simmons, as well as Texas A&M insiders Joseph Hastings and Jaxson Callaway all have their picks on the Aggies going into his decision day.

Henderson was set for his official visit to South Bend this coming weekend, but isn’t expected to take it if he chooses A&M.

Scouting Kaden Henderson

The 6-foot, 225-pounder is the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He also ranks as the country’s top linebacker and No. 4 player in Florida.

As a junior, he totaled 49 tackles, nine sacks, 13 tackles for loss and forced fumbles. Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire writes this about him as a prospect:

Prototypical off-ball linebacker prospect who displays elite length with tremendous athletic ability to close to ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Verified 6-foot-1, 218 pounds with incredibly long 34-inch levers at inside linebacker. Has quality range and closing speed, combined with the ability to trigger to the ball quickly. A very heady and instinctive player who processes the game efficiently. Quick downhill mover that is willing to take on blocks and stick their face in the fan. Violent tackler on impact that explodes through contact. Shows some pass-rush ability off the edge and as a designed blitzer. Comfortable in space and fluid in coverage. One of the more polished off-ball backers in the last few recruiting cycles at the position. Has the chance to be an every-down player at the next level that can be a versatile chess piece in the front seven for a multitude of defensive schemes.



