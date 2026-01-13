Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Dealyn Evans has committed to transfer to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, On3 has learned. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Dealyn Evans played his high school football at Pine Tree in Longview, Texas. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024. He had also been the 168th-ranked player nationally and 15th-ranked defensive lineman in that recruiting cycle. At the time, he notably chose Texas A&M over Texas, Florida, and several other SEC programs. Charles Power also wrote up a scouting report on him at the time.

“Versatile defensive lineman who presents a mismatch as a pass rusher on the interior,” Power wrote. “Measured in at over 6-foot-4 and around 260 pounds prior to his senior season. Has good length, with a 33-inch arm. Should be able to add more mass once in a college strength program. Registers as a solid athlete. Lines up at both defensive end and defensive tackle for his high school. Shows good pass rush ability along the interior. Uses hands and body lean to win as a pass rusher against interior offensive linemen. Capable of physically overwhelming offensive linemen at the high school level. Shows solid athleticism as a pursuit defender. A regional champion and state qualifier in the shot put, posting a personal best of 60-7.5 as a junior, a sensational mark. Can improve his punch and strength at the point of attack, in addition to his first-step quickness.”

In 2024, as a true freshman, Evans saw action in two games. In the process, he was able to utilize his redshirt. Evans was also nominated for the team’s Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year. He would then go on to play in all 13 games during the 2025 season.

During the 2025 season, Evans had eight total tackles. That included 1.5 tackles for a loss.

Prior to committing to transfer to Mississippi State, Evans visited Starkville. Most of that time was spent with defensive line coach Ty Warren. There, he had an excellent visit, which he was able to open up about afterwards.

“The visit to Mississippi State was great,” Evans said. “I loved it there. I met with everybody like the head coach, defensive line coach and the defensive coordinator, pretty much everybody. We had some good food and just had a good time.”

2026 will be the third for Jeff Lebby as the head coach at Mississippi State. The first two have been part of a rebuild, going 7-18 overall and showing improvement in his second season there. Now, the hope is to take another step forward and get back to bowl eligibility.

