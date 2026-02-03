As Alabama rolls on with its SEC schedule, upcoming opponents continue to discuss the Charles Bediako situation. Especially those who are set to go directly head-to-head against Bediako. Texas A&M‘s Rashaun Agee was the latest, saying players inside the locker room do not believe the former G-Leaguer should be playing.

“We talk about it, we laugh about it,” Agee said. “You know, he shouldn’t be playing. But at the end of the day, it ain’t got nothing to do with us. We just know he ain’t the key player. He’s a piece of the puzzle and now, we’ve got to go in and do our job. Of course, box him out. We know he can block shots. Keep him from doing what he do, shot fake him, and the rest of the pieces will fall into place. We’re really more so worried about the guards than the bigs because Alabama is a guard-heavy team.”

Nate Oats would likely admit Alabama relies a ton on his guards, as is natural with the system. However, Bediako has brought a level of rim protection the Crimson Tide previously did not have. He is averaging two blocks per game through three played. Bediako is also bringing in over five rebounds every time out there.

If there is anybody on the Texas A&M roster who knows how to play against Bediako, it’s Rylan Griffen. The two were teammates during the 2022-2023 season. Alabama won the regular season and SEC Tournament title before making a Sweet Sixteen run as the No. 1 overall seed.

Griffen gave his own thoughts on the situation, claiming to be happy for Bediako. But ultimately, Griffen is focused on the on-court aspect of facing the seven-footer.

“I don’t know too much about his situation,” Griffen said. “But I’m happy for Chuck. He’s a good dude. It’s going to be fun playing against him. He’s a great rim protector. So, that’s another guy we’ve got to go against. But at the end of the day, it’s just going against another guy on their team. Happy for him. Didn’t necessarily know how this was going to play out but he’s playing and I’m very happy for him. It will be fun to see him again.”

The Aggies will roll into Coleman Coliseum with sole possession of first place in the SEC. Bediako is playing in what will be his final game before a hearing in front of a judge about his eligibility. As usual, a fascinating matchup appears to be brewing in Tuscaloosa.