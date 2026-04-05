Texas A&M guard Josh Holloway plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Sam Kayser. He spent two years at Samford before joining Bucky McMillan at Texas A&M.

Holloway appeared in 34 games for Texas A&M as a junior this past season. He averaged 4.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists during that time while averaging 13.3 minutes per game.

Prior to his season at Texas A&M, Holloway spent two years at Samford under McMillan. He played in 33 games as a sophomore in 2024-25, including 11 starts. During that time, he averaged 7.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Josh Holloway, a Memphis, Tenn. native, played high school basketball at West Point (MS) Oak Hill Academy before arriving at Samford in 2023. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Texas A&M put together an impressive debut season under McMillan. The Aggies went 22-12 overall and 11-7 in SEC play to finish tied for fourth in the standings. They then became a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and got a win over St. Mary’s in the first round.

However, the season came to an end in the second round with a loss to Houston. Afterward, Texas A&M rewarded McMillan for his efforts in 2025-26, announcing a contract extension. His deal will now go through 2032.

“Texas A&M is a special place that is full of pride and tradition,” McMillan said in a statement. “This is a community that wants to win and the way people support each other is what makes Texas A&M such a special place. This tremendous support is integral to the program we are building. What we were able to accomplish this year is just the beginning of what we believe we can achieve in Aggieland.

“I am beyond grateful for the support and friendship of so many since arriving in College Station. I am especially grateful for Trev Alberts and the Board of Regents for this opportunity. We do not take it lightly, and we are excited to continue to build Aggie basketball into a program that all Aggies can be proud of.”