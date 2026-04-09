Texas A&M junior guard Pop Isaacs has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Isaacs has one more season of eligibility remaining and will be at his fourth school and third in the last three years wherever he lands.

Isaacs originally signed with Texas Tech as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Coronado (Mount Pleasant, Utah), where the 15th-ranked point guard and the No. 91 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. After two seasons in Lubbock, Isaacs hit the transfer portal and spent the 2024-25 season at Creighton before joining first-year Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan in College Station this past season.

Isaacs averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game as one of A&M’s leading bench players, starting just eight of his 33 games played during the 2025-26 season. In 2024-25, Isaacs averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 41% from the field for Creighton, but only played eight games before a season-ending hip injury sidelined him.

In his two years at Texas Tech, Isaacs made 59 appearances and 58 starts. He averaged 15.9 points per game during his sophomore season but wasn’t nearly as efficient from range, knocking down just 29.3% of his 3-point attempts.

Pop Isaacs accused of assaulting a minor at Texas Tech, case ultimately dismissed

Despite his success with the Red Raiders, Isaacs moved on from the program shortly before a civil complaint alleging he assaulted a minor was dismissed last April. According to the lawsuit — originally obtained by ESPN in January 2024 — the parents of a 17-year-old girl from The Bahamas alleged a booster from Texas Tech bought alcohol for Isaacs and a teammate.

Their daughter was in the room with another girl, and she couldn’t give consent because she was intoxicated. The age of consent in The Bahamas is 16 years old

The parents alleged Isaacs took the girl to another room, where she was assaulted after she “attempted to fight him off,” according to the lawsuit. They were seeking $1 million in damages.

According to ESPN, Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland was made aware of the allegations against Isaacs on Dec. 14, 2023, and he took it to Texas Tech’s athletic director and other university officials upon learning about it. The case was ultimately dismissed.

— On3’s Nick Schultz and Nick Kosko contributed to this report.