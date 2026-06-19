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Report: Texas A&M to hire Nolan Cain as associate head coach, recruiting coordinator

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Nick Schultz@NickSchultz_7
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Texas A&M assistant Nolan Cain
© Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M is set to hire Nolan Cain as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported. He spent the last two years at Texas under Jim Schlossnagle and will return to College Station to work for Michael Earley.

Cain was previously on Schlossnagle’s staff at Texas A&M from 2022-24 and went to Texas with him in 2025. During his time with the Aggies, Cain was an assistant coach and took over the title of associate head coach in 2024.

Considered one of the best recruiters in college baseball, Cain started his coaching career at his alma mater, LSU, in 2014. He started as coordinator of baseball operations before moving up to assistant coach from 2016-21.

This story will be updated.

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