Texas A&M holds on, upsets No. 21 Tennessee in Knoxville despite late rally
Texas A&M led No. 21 Tennessee by as many as 19 points during Thursday’s matchup in the SEC. The Volunteers cut it to as little as two points in the final minutes of regulation, but the Aggies held on for the upset on Rocky Top 82-74.
The dagger came with the Aggies leading 78-74 during the final minute. Ny’Ceara Pryor found Lemyah Hylton in the corner for a 3-pointer to seal the victory.
Pryor’s game-sealing assist was her 10th of the evening. She also led the way for the Aggies with 22 points on 9-16 shooting. Forward Fatmata Janneh was impressive, scoring 17 points on 7-9 shooting and 12 rebounds. She also had four assists and went 2-3 from deep. Hylton rounded out the double-figure scoring efforts with 12 points.
The victory improves Texas A&M to 11-11 on the season having won their last two matchups. Meanwhile, the loss most likely knocks the Volunteers out of the AP Top 25. They stand at 16-9 overall with an 8-5 record vs. the SEC.