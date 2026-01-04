Texas A&M lands a commitment from Colorado safety transfer Tawfiq Byard

Colorado safety transfer Tawfiq Byard tells On3 that he has committed to Texas A&M. Byard spent the weekend in College Station.

Byard chose to play for head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies over Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State and others.

Future position coach Ishmael Aristide also played a big factor in Byard’s deciison.

“Coach Elko and coach Ish made this the place for me,” Byard said.

“Coach Elko being a defensive guy made it a no-brainer for real.”

On3 ranks Byard as the No. 12 safety and No. 110 prospect overall in the Transfer Portal.

During the fall Byard had 79 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception. He is excited to get started at Texas A&M.

“They are a team on a rise with good players on the roster already,” Byard said. “Best chance of winning the Natty next year to me. With clear development within the program also having the quarterback back played a part.

“The defense fits around my skill set being able to be versatile and be multiple as a defender. Best third-down defense in the country.”

The redshirt sophomore transferred in to Boulder last offseason after two seasons at South Florida, where he didn’t play as a true freshman. During his second year with the Bulls though, he was one of the AAC’s top defensive backs, posting 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and an interception.

