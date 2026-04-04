Texas A&M, Miami, Tennessee highlight top 2027 commitments this week

Commitments are beginning to fly off the board in the Class of 2027.

The end of March and beginning of April have marked not only a turn of the calendar, but a shift in the urgency for top prospects to begin narrowing their lists and making their decisions. In the past week alone, more than 10 blue-chip prospects announced commitments, including the nation’s No. 2 edge rusher, No. 3 quarterback and No. 8 wide receiver recruits.

Things are only going to heat up more heading into pivotal summer official visits, where thousands of prospects will commit in June, July and August. As we head into the first weekend of April, Rivals breaks down the biggest commitments of the week:

5-star EDGE Zyron Forstall – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

On his commitment: “I feel like I fit perfectly in Texas A&M’s defense,” Forstall told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “We went over a few defensive schemes that I really feel like I can play in that defense and dominate. It’s an SEC school, and it’s one of my dreams to play in the SEC. It’s one of the harder conferences, so really just to get that challenge, and get prepared for the NFL and great relationships with Coach Elko, Coach Mason, Coach Tony, Coach E.”

4-star QB Israel Abrams – Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 45

School: Montini Catholic (Ill.)

Scout’s Take: “He has a lot of what you like to see at the quarterback position,” Power said. “He’s got very good size and a frame to continue adding good mass. He’s 6-foot-4-plus and a thin 190 pounds. I could easily see him being a 215-220-pounder as he continues to put on good size and grow into his body. There is a lot of arm talent there. We felt like the arm talent stacks up among the best of the cycle. We see him make some difficult throws on film. He can drive the ball to all levels of the field. He can really rip far hash throws. His arm strength allows the offense to access all parts of the field, which really opens up possibilities with the vertical passing game and opens up run game opportunities as well.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

4-star WR Kesean Bowman – Tennessee

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 46

School: Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

On his commitment: “Going to Tennessee, I can be that hometown hero,” Bowman told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “The coaches have always talked about that and it stayed on my mind. I have always liked Tennessee. It’s the school I’ve visited the most, and staying home has always been in the back of my mind. It’s big for me and my family, and that’s a big reason why Tennessee has been at the top of my list.”

4-star EDGE Rashad Streets – Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 63

School: Millbrook (N.C.)

Notable quote: “I think what really excites me is the energy around the program from the coaches, players, and even fan base,” Streets said earlier this year. “You can just feel it. I just think the level of play and product they put on the field week in and out speaks volumes about the program. I also think the development there especially in the Edge/d-end room is real.”

4-star OT Drew Fielder – USC

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 131

School: Servite (Calif.)

On his commitment: “I really loved Oregon, this wasn’t anything against them,” Fielder told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “USC is the only school I would have de-committed for. This is a dream opportunity for me and one I just couldn’t pass up. Ever since I was a kid, USC was the dream for me. I’ve talked about it before, my dad went there and my grandfather and great uncle won a National Championship as well. Not many players get to live out their dream but I do so I’m obviously very excited right now.”

4-star RB Isaiah Rogers – Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 197

School: Springfield Central (Mass.)

On his commitment: “Rogers has a lot of the physical athletic traits you look for at the running back position. For starters, he’s physically developed at between 5-10 and 5-11 and around 210 pounds. He has a strong base that you like to see in running backs, and that projects well to being a high-volume ball carrier at the next level. You look at his athleticism, and he’s run in the 10.50s in the 100 meters and has tested well in the combine setting. That put him on our radar very early; he’s been in the Rivals300 for the majority of the cycle. We really like the natural tools and running back traits he has.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

4-star QB Luke Babin – Baylor

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 287

School: Woodville (Texas)

On his commitment: “Ultimately, during my visit to Waco, Baylor just felt like the best place to be,” Babin told Rivals’ of his decision’s Sam Spiegelman. In the future, I think I will have a good opportunity to be on the field, and I know I will get some great development from Coach Spav (Jake Spavital) and Coach (Rhett) Holcomb. There are a few familiar faces there that made it feel a little more like home.”

4-star OL Sidney Rouleau – Michigan

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 300

School: The Brook Hill School (Texas)

On his commitment: “They checked all my boxes, definitely,” Rouleau told TheWolverine.com. “Coach Harding is a pretty good coach. He’s pretty intense in practice. I like the way he teaches his kid from A to Z. He makes sure to teach him the right technique and all that. I definitely had some good talks with Coach Whitt. And then, the environment feels like home for me, because I’m from Canada…It feels like home, for sure, and then I also connected with the guys down there, the players. They made me feel confident about my choice.”

4-star QB Bobby Coleman – Georgia State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 321

School: Central (Ala.)

About: Despite a half-dozen Power 4 offers, Coleman committed to the Panthers this week and is a massive addition for the Sun Belt program. As a junior, he passed for 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns, leading his team to an 11-2 record and the state semifinals.

4-star SAF Myles Baker – Cal

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 336

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

On his commitment: “My visit to Cal really sealed the deal for me,” Baker told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “I have a strong connection with the coaching staff and it was great to be around everyone. I watched the team practice and seeing how Tosh (Lupoi) runs the show really sold me. Everyone is on the move, it’s high intensity and they got a lot of work in. I just loved the environment and the overall culture Tosh is building there.”