The Texas A&M baseball team has suffered a significant injury. Pitcher Josh Stewart, one of the top arms out of the team’s bullpen, has been lost for the year.

Coach Michael Earley confirmed the injury to TexAgs, noting the injury Stewart suffered at Oklahoma will end his campaign. Stewart had appeared in five games so far this season.

The graduate student had compiled a 1-0 record with a 1.42 ERA this season. He had worked through 6.1 innings and given up just five hits and a walk, while striking out 10.

It is the second straight year that Josh Stewart has been lost to a season-ending injury. He made just one appearance in 2025 before he was lost for the year.

Prior to that, Josh Stewart had begun to make a name for himself on the mound in 2024. That season, he appeared 25 times for the Aggies. He collected a 2-2 record, throwing 31.2 innings. He struck out 39 while walking nine. Opponents hit .258 off him.

The injury is a significant setback for Texas A&M, which ranked No. 23 nationally this week in the D1Baseball.com Top 25. The Aggies, who had lost only to No. 1 UCLA prior to last weekend, are coming off a 2-1 series loss to Oklahoma.

It was during that series that Josh Stewart was injured. Stewart grabbed his arm in pain during his warmups and had to leave the game on Friday night, the series opener.

Texas A&M set to face Georgia

Texas A&M is set to face Georgia in a weekend series starting on Friday evening in College Station. It will obviously do so without Josh Stewart.

Georgia won a series against Tennessee to open SEC play, winning the second two games after dropping the series opener at home. Georgia currently sports an 18-4 overall record, with a 2-1 mark early in SEC play.

Texas A&M, on the the other hand, is coming off the series loss to Oklahoma. The Aggies did, however, rebound to win a midweek game against Texas State by a 9-6 score on Tuesday evening.

The series opener against Georgia is slated for 7 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network +.