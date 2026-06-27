Texas A&M, Texas release joint statement to Ted Cruz opposing Protect College Sports Act

Texas A&M and Texas released a joint statement addressed to Ted Cruz, opposing the Protect College Sports Act. They appreciated the efforts but noted issues with the bill.

If the Protect College Sports Act is brought to the Senate floor, it will become the first bill related to college sports to be brought to the House or Senate floor. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) holds the authority to bring the legislation to the floor of the Senate for a full vote, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

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“On behalf of Texas A&M University and the University of Texas, we are grateful for the

significant work of Congress in attempting to solve some of the critical challenges currently

facing college athletics,” the letter read. “While we appreciate the efforts of many in the recently released Protect College Sports Act, there remain key issues with the bill as currently drafted.

“While Texas A&M University and the University of Texas do not support this bill in its current form, we look forward to working with Congress and the Southeastern Conference to make the necessary improvements so that we can support the bill and ensure the future of college athletics is preserved for students, fans and institutions alike.”

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Ted Cruz receives joint statement from Texas A&M, Texas

Sen. Maria Cantwell and Cruz co-authored the bill last month, which would introduce a one-time transfer rule and five-year eligibility clock for athletes. Coaches would be prevented from leaving midseason and it would ban professional players from playing college sports, including international professional athletes.

As of now, the five-for-five rule has been approved by the NCAA and will go fully into effect for the 2027-28 season. For the upcoming academic year, current athletes could apply the five-for-five or keep the old redshirt rules; whatever applies better for the athlete.

While speaking with Ross Dellenger, Cantwell called for the SEC and Big Ten to “listen to some other people” amid the two conferences’ opposition to the bill. She also accused them of “intimidating” members by “threatening” schedule changes for teams.

Shortly after Cantwell’s comments, the presidents and chancellors for the two conferences pushed back. They cited conversations about the bill while looking at revisions to improve the legislation, including calls with Cantwell and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who authored it.

“Senator Cantwell’s characterization of the Big Ten and SEC engagement regarding the Protect College Sports Act does not accurately reflect the process that has occurred,” the statement read, in part. “From the time the legislation was introduced, our member universities have been engaged, vocal, and collaborative in evaluating the bill and identifying ways to improve it.

“During the single 30-minute call provided to Big Ten and SEC chancellors and presidents, Senators Cruz and Cantwell spoke for much of the discussion, leaving limited time for institutional feedback. Nevertheless, both groups of university leaders identified positive elements of the legislation and were encouraged to provide recommended changes and priority issues. Those recommendations and priorities were submitted shortly thereafter.”

Pete Nakos and Nick Schultz contributed to this report