Texas A&M transfer edge defender Solomon Williams has committed to California, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He spent the past two seasons with the Aggies and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Williams appeared in 11 games this past season to finish with seven total tackles, including three for loss. He also played three games in 2024 to finish with four tackles (1.5 for loss).

Solomon Williams played high school football at Carrollwood Day in Tampa, Florida, where he was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class. He ranked as the No. 181 overall player and No. 22 edge rusher according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

