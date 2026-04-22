Texas A&M transfer guard Pop Isaacs has committed to Oklahoma. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news. Oklahoma will mark Isaacs’ fourth program in five seasons.

Across four seasons of college basketball (two at Texas Tech, one at Creighton, and one at Texas A&M), Isaacs boasts career averages of 12.8 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. He was named a Third Team All-Big 12 selection at Texas Tech in 2024.

Isaacs heads to an Oklahoma program led by head coach Porter Moser, who will be returning for his sixth season in Norman. Last season, the Sooners compiled a 21-16 (7-11) recor

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.