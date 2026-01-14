Texas A&M transfer offensive tackle Jonte Newman has committed to Texas, On3 has learned. He just wrapped up his true freshman season with the Aggies.

Newman played high school football at Bridgeland (Cypress, TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 319 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Jonte Newman is the 14th player to have committed to Texas this transfer portal cycle. Additionally, he is the second offensive lineman the Longhorns have added, joining Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski.

As a transfer, Newman ranks as the No. 161 overall player and No. 11 offensive tackle this portal cycle according to On3. Texas has now added seven of the top 200 transfer portal players this offseason.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 10-3 finish this past season and missed the College Football Playoff for the first time in the past two years. As they aim to return to the 12-team field next season, their transfer portal strategy this offseason will be a big part of that effort.

In addition to the 14 players added through the portal, Texas has also lost 25 more via transfer. There current class ranks them No. 7 among all SEC teams according to On3’s transfer portal team rankings. The portal remains open until Friday, so we’ll have a clearer idea of where they stand by then.

More on the transfer portal in 2026

The 15-day transfer portal this winter will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals took place Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game between Miami and Indiana is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.