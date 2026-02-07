Saturday afternoon’s SEC clash between Ole Miss and Texas served as former Longhorn head coach Chris Beard‘s return to Austin. It’s safe to say the reunion was not a warm one.

Beard previously served as Texas‘ head coach from 2021-2023. He led the Longhorns to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first season, and had Texas off to a 7-1 start and a No. 2 ranking in the AP Poll in 2022-23.

He, however, was fired eight games into the season after being arrested on a third-degree felony charge for strangulation. Beard reportedly assaulted his fiancée, which resulted in the arrest and firing from Texas. His fiancée however chose not to prosecute and Beard was never convicted of the crime, clearing a path for him to return to college basketball.

Crowd starting to chant ‘don’t hit women’ at Ex Texas head coach Chris Beard…#Texas | #Hookem pic.twitter.com/j11Rz3bstu — anne-parker coleman (@anneparkercole1) February 7, 2026

Texas, now led by Sean Miller, got the better of Beard on Saturday. The Longhorns led Ole Miss by 12 points at halftime and held on for the 79-68 win, earning their third consecutive SEC victory. Beard’s Rebels have now lost five consecutive conference games following a 3-2 start.

“No coaching speak, but I didn’t really notice (the crowd) today,” Beard said postgame. “I really didn’t notice it. I thought it was a great home crowd for basketball on a Saturday in Austin, Texas. Did hear a few things from the student section while entering the floor and leaving the floor.

“But, no different than the things you hear at other great home-court advantages around the country. So, certainly not trying to avoid the question. But I was pretty locked in. I’ve always been like that. I’ve never really noticed anything with the crowd. I think it’s one of my strengths.”

Following Beard’s firing from Texas in Jan. 2023, he was hired to succeed Kermit Davis at Ole Miss just two months later. Across two-and-a-half seasons with the program, Beard has led the Rebels to a 55-36 (20-26) record. Last season, Ole Miss made a run to the Sweet Sixteen for just the second time in program history (first time since 2001).

With the win, Texas improved to 15-9 (6-5) on the season and remain right on the bubble for the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss, however, is in an extremely tough spot with just over a month remaining in the regular season. The Rebels fell to 11-12 (3-7), and will likely miss the NCAA Tournament barring a miracle run in Nashville.