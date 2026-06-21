Texas high school head coaches share thoughts after DEC John Meredith ruling

Last week, the biggest story across Texas was the news that five-star cornerback John Meredith III would be ineligible to play varsity football in his senior year by the DEC. After transferring to Fort Worth North Crowley (Texas), the state’s top recruit was ruled ineligible after transferring for athletic purposes.

The number two recruit in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings, the class of 2027 prospect was one of the most sought-after in the nation. On Friday, a week after the news broke about his eligibility status, he also announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns.

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“The athletic community is tired of the deliberate moves for athletic purposes. This is facilitated by parents, unethical coaches, outside trainers, and/or a combination of all of these.” Plano (Texas.) head coach Cody White revealed to Dallas Morning News writer Greg Riddle.

With Meredith ruled ineligible last week, the North Crowley cornerback was one of two high-profile cases. 2027 four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier, the younger brother of LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, was also ruled ineligible. He transferred from Marcus (Texas.) Flower Mound to Ryan Denton (Texas.).

Following the rules set by the UIL, the District Eexecutive Comittee, are the one in charge of enforcing the UIL’s regulations. After any punishments are ruled out, the athletes are then eligible to protest the ruling to the University Interscholastic League; most original decisions are upheld.

“The DEC process is meant to thwart these moves. To be honest, it all depends on the DEC and whether they hold each other accountable, particularly in multi-school districts where you will sometimes see a ‘block vote’ regardless of evidence presented.” White also shared.

Last season, the Plano head coach helped guide the Wildcats to the 6A D1 playoffs. They fell to a heavy defeat in the bi-district round of the playoffs to Coppell (Texas.). Their offense was led by senior running back Chance Culley, who spent his entire varsity career with the school. Culley rushed for 1,403 yards and earned All-District honors.

Other coaches, like Fort Worth Haltom (Texas.) head coach Jason Tucker, believe that the system functions, with the responsibility lying with the coaches filling out the paperwork. According to UIL rulings, all schools are required to fill out a Previous Athletic Participation form.

“The only problem you run into with the current system is when coaches at the ‘old school’ refuse to answer questions truthfully on the PAPF and tacitly allow kids to transfer for athletic purposes. This undermines the entire system.” Riddle told the Dallas Morning News.

“If a student simply moves, and there has been zero friction with the student-athlete, and no known recruiting form another school, then we do not mark athletic purposes on the PAPF.”

With two high-profile cases in the span of a week, there has never been more attention drawn to the UIL and DEC’s current systems. However, as it stands, neither athlete will play varsity football next season, with the Texas high school football season kicking off on August 27th.