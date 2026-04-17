Texas lands transfer portal commitment from Tennessee guard Amari Evans

Amari Evans will be swapping out the orange of Tennessee for Texas‘ burnt orange. Evans has committed to play for Sean Miller and the Longhorns, On3 has learned. His stint in the NCAA transfer portal did not last all too long. A big pickup for Texas, getting somebody with some experience in the SEC.

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings placed Evans inside the top 100 players to enter this cycle, coming in at No. 97. A few guys at the position did rank ahead of him, though. Evans was the No. 19 shooting guard.

As for what he produced on the court, Evans averaged 4.1 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Texas will certainly want to work on his three-point shooting as Evans made just 22% of those shots — putting up just over two per game. Evans also contributed on the glass with an average of 3.2 rebounds.

Tennessee fans certainly will remember Evans for the performance he put up in the season finale against Vanderbilt. A career-high afternoon took place, as Evans scored 24 points. Tennessee got the rivalry win and brought some momentum into the SEC Tournament. Certainly a great time for Evans to step up.

Head coach Rick Barnes offered plenty of praise for Evans during the postgame press conference. Positive words about the work ethic Evans possesses are in the quote, something Texas fans will enjoy hearing.

“I was really proud of Amari,” Barnes said. “I thought he was terrific today. We told him, if they’re going to leave you open, you’ve got to shoot it. I think he showed us what he can be and what he will be because he works at it so hard. He’s not afraid to compete. He’s got a good, solid game. I’m excited about him.”

As a member of the Class of 2025, Evans was a four-star recruit out of Pittsburgh (Pa.), playing for Overtime Elite in Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 7 overall prospect in the Peach State, the No. 20 shooting guard in the class and the No. 68 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report